Air Seoul to resume Incheon-Guam route in May

18:55 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Air Seoul Inc., a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Monday it will resume flights on the Incheon-Guam route to preemptively respond to pent-up travel demand despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Seoul will offer two flights a week on the Guam route from May 14, while planning to open the Incheon-Saipan route on March 30, the company said in a statement.

Two flights a week will be available on the Saipan route from March 30, it said.

With six A321-200 chartered planes, the carrier currently serves flights on the domestic routes to Jeju Island and international route to Yantai.

Air Seoul is a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co.

This file photo shows Air Seoul's A321-200 plane. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
