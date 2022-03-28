Air Seoul to resume Incheon-Guam route in May
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Air Seoul Inc., a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Monday it will resume flights on the Incheon-Guam route to preemptively respond to pent-up travel demand despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Seoul will offer two flights a week on the Guam route from May 14, while planning to open the Incheon-Saipan route on March 30, the company said in a statement.
Two flights a week will be available on the Saipan route from March 30, it said.
With six A321-200 chartered planes, the carrier currently serves flights on the domestic routes to Jeju Island and international route to Yantai.
Air Seoul is a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co.
