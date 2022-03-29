Biden requests 4.1 pct increase in DoD spending, citing challenges from China, N. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The Joe Biden administration is seeking a 4.1 percent increase in defense spending, citing the U.S.' growing competition with China and threats from North Korea, its budget plan showed Monday.
The bill proposal, submitted to Congress, seeks US$813.3 billion in overall defense spending in Fiscal Year 2023 starting Oct. 1.
For the Department of Defense, the government is asking for a 4.1 percent or $30.7 billion increase to $733 billion, according to the department.
"This budget gives us the resources we need to deliver on that promise. Our budget reflects our National Defense Strategy and the focus of that strategy on the pacing challenge of China," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a released statement.
"It preserves our readiness and deterrent posture against the threats we face today: the acute threat of an aggressive Russia and the constantly emerging threats posed by North Korea, Iran, and violent extremist organizations," he added.
North Korea has so far conducted 12 rounds of missile launches this year, including seven in January that marked the largest number of missile tests by the reclusive state in a single month.
Pyongyang also fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week, marking its first ICBM firing since November 2017.
