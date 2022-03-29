(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 29)

Some netizens directly counted her clothes and accessories to 178 and 207, respectively, in the photos taken by news media. They estimate their total cost at billions of won. A leopard-shaped brooch is a controversial case in point. If the brooch she was pictured wearing in an event in July, 2018 was a real "Panthere de Cartier brooch" as some argue, it is about 200 million won ($163,000). Supporters for Moon argue that the brooch is an inexpensive fake or a different brand. The argument that it is an imitation of a luxury brand item is less convincing, because counterfeits are illegal and few believe the first lady showed off an illegal imitation.