(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 29)

Enterprises should take proper measures to lower production costs and enhance productivity in order to prepare for a looming energy crisis. The government, for its part, should also do everything it can to minimize the impact by, for instance, further curtailing fuel taxes. The Ministry of Economy and Finance is seeking to extend the current 20 percent tax cut, set to expire on April 30, until the end of July. Yet it needs to consider raising the reduction to as high as 30 percent. The Moon Jae-in administration should take additional steps to ease the burdens on cargo truck drivers who feel the pinch of the steep rise in diesel prices.

