(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 29)

A blacklist is often made to punish certain people over differences they have with government policies. It constitutes brazen discrimination in a democracy. Whether pro-government or not, prosecutors should have found the truth behind it. Our reality was different. Their probe came to a halt after the head of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office and other senior prosecutors were demoted after they indicted top officials of the Ministry of Environment for the same charge in a similar case. Suspicions arose over the possibility of pro-government heads of the district prosecutors' office having wielded influence on junior prosecutors to dismiss the case against the energy ministry.