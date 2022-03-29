Uncertainty hangs over relocation of presidential office despite Moon's promise to cooperate
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Whether President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will be able to relocate the presidential office in time for his May 10 inauguration remains a question even though President Moon Jae-in has promised to look into the matter and render cooperation.
Moon's remark, made during a dinner meeting with Yoon on Monday, was seen as a step forward for Yoon, because Moon's office had effectively expressed opposition earlier, saying the envisioned relocation could leave a security vacuum, as it also involves moving the defense ministry in a short period of time.
Moon's cooperation is key, because the Cabinet should approve a reserve government fund for the plan.
Despite the positive words from Moon, the prospect of finishing the relocation by May 10 as planned is uncertain, as Moon's offer of cooperation is considered conditional on a "careful" review of the relocation plan.
"President Moon said he believes a determination on the relocation area of the presidential office is the next government's to make and that the current government will carefully look into and cooperate for the budget needed for the exact relocation plan," Chang Je-won, Yoon's chief of staff, told reporters after the dinner, which he attended.
After initial reports of Moon's willingness to cooperate on the relocation plan, Cheong Wa Dae insiders cautioned against distorting the president's latest remarks, saying the emphasis was on a "careful" review of the plan.
Some even claimed there was no change in Moon's stance, as he had left open the possibility of rejecting the budget proposal for the relocation if it failed to resolve his concerns about leaving a security vacuum.
"If Cheong Wa Dae had intended to give its full support, both sides should be talking about submitting a preliminary budget (to the Cabinet) before the end of the week," said one political insider. "In reality, no one knows when the preliminary budget will be submitted."
Yoon earlier said that according to a finance ministry estimate, the relocation is expected to cost 49.6 billion won (US$40.6 million), including 11.8 billion won for moving the defense ministry to the Joint Chiefs of Staff building in the same compound, 25.2 billion won for remodeling the defense ministry building into the presidential office and 9.9 billion won for moving the office of the presidential security service.
When asked by reporters Monday whether Moon and Yoon mentioned the budget, Chang said there was no discussion of procedural or specific issues.
"I understood the president's remarks as meaning that he will cooperate once the two sides share the details of the relocation at the working level," he said.
Even if preparations for the relocation were to begin now, the widespread view is that it will be nearly impossible for Yoon to move into the defense ministry compound on May 10 as promised, as the move and remodeling are expected to take up to eight weeks.
Yoon has said if Moon's office refuses to cooperate with the relocation in time for his inauguration, he will continue to work from his transition team's office rather than move into Cheong Wa Dae, which he has called a "symbol of imperial power."
The president-elect has said relocating to the defense ministry compound will allow him to get closer to the people and open Cheong Wa Dae to the public as he promised during the campaign.
The decision was highly symbolic, as Cheong Wa Dae has been used for decades as the presidential office and residence.
Moon scrapped his own campaign promise to relocate the presidential office over security and logistical issues.
"Until now, any time the relocation issue came up, they were on opposing sides, but (during the dinner) they spoke candidly in a friendly atmosphere," one Cheong Wa Dae official said. "I think it created room for further discussion on the issue going forward."
