Maternity hospital in Cheongju on fire

11:11 March 29, 2022

CHEONGJU, South Korea, March 29 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a maternity hospital building in the central city of Cheongju on Tuesday, and 26 people have fled or been rescued, officials said.

The fire occurred on the seventh floor of one of the maternity hospital's two buildings at 10:09 a.m. in the city, about 110 km south of Seoul, according to firefighting officials.

Of 30 people who were inside the two buildings, including patients, 26 fled on their own or were rescued, but the fate of the four others remains unknown, the officials said.

Efforts are under way to rescue them and put out the fire, they said.

