(LEAD) Fire hits maternity hospital in Cheongju

13:48 March 29, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout)

CHEONGJU, South Korea, March 29 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a maternity hospital in the central city of Cheongju on Tuesday, but no one was injured seriously, though some were under treatment for smoke inhalation, officials said.

A total of 38 people were in the seven-story building in Cheongju, some 110 km south of Seoul, including patients, babies and medical workers, when the fire broke out at 10:09 a.m., according to firefighting officials.

All escaped on their own or with the help of rescue workers. Of them, 16 were sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation, but none were in serious condition, officials said.

The fire is presumed to have started in the building's parking area on the first basement level and spread upward.

A total of 25 fire trucks and some 60 firefighting personnel are currently working to put out the fire, while the authorities are looking into the exact cause of the fire and the scope of its damage.

This photo provided by a reader shows a maternity hospital building on fire in Cheongju on March 29, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

