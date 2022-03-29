Yoon's U.S. delegation to have 7 members, including ex-vice FM

On Tuesday, it announced the other delegates, including Chung Jae-ho, a professor of political science and international relations at Seoul National University (SNU); Park Cheol-hee, a professor of SNU Graduate School of International Studies; Pyo Se-woo, former defense attache at the South Korean Embassy in Washington; Yeon Won-ho, a researcher at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy; and Kang In-sun, the president-elect's spokesperson for foreign press.

