2 dead in explosion at industrial waste disposal facility in Ansan
11:45 March 29, 2022
ANSAN, South Korea, March 29 (Yonhap) -- An explosion occurred at an industrial waste treatment facility in Ansan, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday morning, killing two people, officials said.
The accident occurred at 10:24 a.m. while workers were welding a tank.
Police and the fire authority said the fire from the explosion was fully extinguished and they are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
