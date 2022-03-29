(LEAD) 2 dead in explosion at industrial waste disposal facility in Ansan
ANSAN, South Korea, March 29 (Yonhap) -- An explosion occurred at an industrial waste treatment facility in Ansan, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday morning, killing two people, officials said.
The accident occurred at 10:24 a.m. at the facility with about 90 employees while workers were welding a tank.
Two subcontract workers, both in their 50s, were killed after being hit by splinters from the explosion.
Police and the fire authority said the fire from the explosion was fully extinguished and they are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
