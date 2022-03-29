Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #JCS chief-trilateral talk

JCS chief to meet U.S., Japanese counterparts in Hawaii this week

13:27 March 29, 2022

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The top military officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks in Hawaii later this week, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday, after North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.

JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki -- are set to attend the Trilateral Chief of Defense (Tri-CHOD) meeting at the Indo-Pacific Command on Wednesday (Hawaii time), according to the JCS.

"(The three will) have discussions about multilateral cooperation to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia," the JCS said in a statement.

The talks were arranged as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo are moving to reinforce security cooperation after Pyongyang fired an ICBM on Thursday in a launch that ended its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests.

In Hawaii, Won will also meet senior U.S. military officials, including Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, for talks on strengthening the bilateral alliance, the JCS said.

The JCS chiefs of the three countries last met in April 2021, when they visited Hawaii to attend the change-of-command ceremony for Aquilino.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul speaks during a parliamentary audit, in this file photo taken Oct. 6, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK