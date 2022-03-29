Military reports 2,213 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 2,213 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 75,461.
The new cases included 1,288 from the Army, 265 from the Air Force, 241 from the Navy and 223 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 165 cases from the Marine Corps, 27 from the ministry, and two each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 13,853 military personnel are under treatment.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 677 more people in its affiliated community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
The latest USFK tally raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 8,022.
