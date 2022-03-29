N. Korea's human rights situation worsens amid pandemic: Amnesty Int'l
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The human rights situation in North Korea has worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with people's rights to free travel, health and food heavily restricted, the Seoul branch of Amnesty International said Tuesday.
North Korean defectors to South Korea totaled only 63 last year, the lowest number since official data became available in 2003, as the North kept its borders closed in a bid to fend off the pandemic, the rights group said.
"North Koreans were excluded from vaccinations amid the pandemic without a choice ... and many people were isolated at their homes for weeks without enough food support due to the regime's antivirus measures," Amnesty International South Korea said.
Freedom of expression in the North remains seriously restricted with four political prison camps still in operation, it said.
In the case of South Korea, structural discrimination against minority groups, including migrant workers, intensified in the country amid the pandemic, the group said, citing some local governments' mandatory virus testing orders and exclusion of virus relief funds for foreign workers.
Sexual violence cases in the military and discrimination against transgender people were also cited as major human rights issues in South Korea, as well as the parliament's continued failure to pass the comprehensive anti-discrimination law that aims to prohibit discrimination based on gender, disability, age, ethnicity, skin color and sexual orientation, among others.
