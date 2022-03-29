S. Korean, Russian nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's ICBM test
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Th chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia held a phone conversation Tuesday to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, talked with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to share assessments of Pyongyang's recent ICBM test and work together to stably manage the situation in the region, according to the ministry.
Noh stressed the international community's "unified response" to bring the North back to the negotiating table and called for Russia to play a "constructive role" to that end, it said.
The U.N. Security Council convened an emergency meeting following North Korea's ICBM test on March 24, but it failed to adopt a press statement condemning the reclusive regime's latest missile launch due to opposition from China and Russia.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)