Korean-language dailies

-- Moon, Yoon show differences over pending issues; 'doubt' looms over negotiations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan distorts textbooks again, deletes 'wartime comfort women' for first time (Kookmin Daily)

-- Monthly rent takes up 40 pct, increase rate 3 times faster than 'jeonse' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Justice ministry goes low-key, vows to cooperate in revising laws related to investigative command (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Fuel cost for electricity rate frozen again; Yoon's government set to bear burden of price increase (Segye Times)

-- Crimes by elementary school students to also face 'stick of justice' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japan No. 1 consumer of BTS, not S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Chaos rises on chains of infection; care collapses at nursing facilities (Hankyoreh)

-- Relocation to Yongsan in May uncertain as cooperation comes with condition (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Expedient tax cut on imported cars eats away local automobile industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon tosses burden of raising electricity costs to Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)

