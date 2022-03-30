(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 30)

Second, once new public servant positions are created, it is extremely difficult to go back to the previous level. Compared with private-sector jobs, public officials are not only given a solid job security until retirement but also more generous pensions. No public official wants to give up on their much-coveted jobs. The Republic of Korea Government Employees Union already expressed its opposition to President-elect Yoon's plan to overhaul the state agencies for a smaller government, calling it "a unilateral move without social consensus."