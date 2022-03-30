Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #KOSPI #open

Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains

09:26 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had increased 13.99 points, or 0.51 percent, to reach 2,755.06 as of 9:17 a.m.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.84 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.97 percent, as investors pulled hopes of easing geopolitical tensions amid the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 0.28 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix gained 1.25 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver added 1.5 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor grew 3.4 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics climbed 0.48 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,212.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.4 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK