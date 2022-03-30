'Business Proposal' tops Netflix viewership chart for 2nd week
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean romantic comedy "Business Proposal" topped Netflix's latest weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the second consecutive week, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.
The TV series, which has aired every Monday and Tuesday on SBS from Feb. 28, marked 30.9 million hours of viewing for the week of March 21-27 to lead Netflix's official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to the company.
The show, based on the popular web comic "The Office Blind Date," debuted at No. 6 on the chart in the week of March 7-13.
It became the first Korean-made TV series that is simultaneously streamed on a local TV channel and Netflix to rank No. 1 on the official viewership chart.
So far, several Korean-language Netflix originals, like the global sensation "Squid Game" and the dystopian thriller "Hellbound," have reached the top position since the streamer started to compile such viewership data last year.
Another Korean romantic comedy "Twenty Five Twenty One" placed second on the non-English TV show table with 24.1 million hours of viewing, staying in the top 10 for five weeks in a row.
On the same chart are four more Korean-language shows -- "Forecasting Love and Weather," "Juvenile Justice," "All of Us Are Dead" and "Thirty-Nine."
