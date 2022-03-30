Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

SD Biosensor buys German firm for 16 bln won

12:03 March 30, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc., a South Korean developer of COVID-19 test kits, said Wednesday that it has purchased a Germany-based distributor for 16 billion won (US$13.4 million) to tap deeper into the burgeoning European market.

Bestbion, founded in 2011, is a major distributor of diagnostic products in the German and Austrian market. The company has major large-scale test centers and hospitals as it clients.

This undated image, provided by SD Biosensor Inc., a South Korean developer of COVID-19 test kits, shows its corporate logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Amid the pandemic, SD Biosensor also invested 188 billion won to expand its automated assembly line here.

The Suwon-based company is among the first South Korean developers that were granted emergency use authorization to produce COVID-19 test kits in the early stage of the pandemic outbreak two years ago.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK