SD Biosensor buys German firm for 16 bln won
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc., a South Korean developer of COVID-19 test kits, said Wednesday that it has purchased a Germany-based distributor for 16 billion won (US$13.4 million) to tap deeper into the burgeoning European market.
Bestbion, founded in 2011, is a major distributor of diagnostic products in the German and Austrian market. The company has major large-scale test centers and hospitals as it clients.
Amid the pandemic, SD Biosensor also invested 188 billion won to expand its automated assembly line here.
The Suwon-based company is among the first South Korean developers that were granted emergency use authorization to produce COVID-19 test kits in the early stage of the pandemic outbreak two years ago.
