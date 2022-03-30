Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning on U.S. gains
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded in positive terrain late Wednesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had increased 7.73 points, or 0.28 percent, to reach 2,748.8 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.84 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.97 percent, as investors pinned hopes on easing geopolitical tensions amid the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.
The KOSPI trimmed part of its earlier gains in the late morning amid retail investors' sell-offs.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics went down 0.28 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix gained 1.25 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver added 1.35 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor grew 2.55 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics climbed 1.33 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,211.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.05 won from the previous session's close.
