State-run Eximbank floats AU$650 mln Aussie bonds

12:15 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) said Wednesday that it has issued AU$650 million worth of Australian dollar bonds.

The state lender has sold three-year bonds worth AU$200 million and AU$450 million in five-year bonds.

The bank said the proceeds from the debt sale will be used to help finance South Korean companies' projects to develop infrastructure in Australia.

In January, the Eximbank issued US$3 billion worth of dollar bonds, the largest-ever issuance of foreign-currency bonds among local institutions, to support environmental projects and other eco-friendly infrastructure investments.

The headquarters of the Export-Import Bank of Korea in Seoul (Yonhap)

