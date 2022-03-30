Yoon to hold phone call with Dutch PM
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday and discuss cooperation in semiconductors and other areas, his spokesperson said.
Kim Eun-hye said the Netherlands is a country that shares the fundamental values of a liberal democracy, market economy and human rights with South Korea. In 2016, the two countries established a comprehensive future-oriented partnership.
"Even in the midst of COVID-19, bilateral trade and investment have actually increased, and today I believe there will be an exchange of ideas on close cooperation as nations that lead the semiconductor industry, which is known as the rice of future industries," she said during a press briefing.
The Netherlands is South Korea's second biggest trade partner among European Union nations and among the top investor groups in South Korea, she added.
Yoon has held a series of phone calls with foreign leaders since his March 9 election.
In order, they are U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
