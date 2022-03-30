(LEAD) Yoon proposes expanding semiconductor cooperation with Netherlands
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with contents of phone call; CHANGES headline, photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol held a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday and proposed expanding bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor sector, his spokesperson said.
During the 25-minute call, the two also shared "serious concern" over North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test last week, Kim Eun-hye said in a written briefing.
"(Yoon) proposed further expanding bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, which is called the 'rice of future industries,'" she said.
"Prime Minister Rutte agreed enthusiastically that synergy from the two countries' cooperation will be very large, as South Korea and the Netherlands are leading nations in the semiconductor sector."
Yoon and Rutte also agreed to further strengthen the two countries' solidarity on the international stage for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia in the wake of North Korea's missile launch.
Rutte invited Yoon to make a state visit to his country at an early date after his May 10 inauguration to discuss the close bilateral relationship, and the president-elect promised to begin discussions to realize the visit at a convenient time.
Yoon also thanked Rutte for congratulating him on his election win and noted that the two countries have continued to expand their friendly relations under their comprehensive future-oriented partnership.
The Netherlands is South Korea's second biggest trade partner among European Union nations and among the top investor groups in South Korea, Kim said earlier while previewing the call.
Yoon has held a series of phone calls with foreign leaders since his March 9 election.
In order, they are U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)