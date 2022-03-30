Go to Contents
S. Koreans to return home from Russia aboard special ferry

14:37 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Dozens of South Korean residents in Russia's Far East were on their way back home aboard a special ferry Wednesday amid the suspension of direct flight services between the two nations due to sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

The ship carrying 73 ethnic Koreans and others living in Vladivostok, Sakhalin and Khabarovsk departed from the port in Vladivostok at 1 p.m., it added.

It is due to arrive in South Korea's eastern port of Donghae on Thursday afternoon.

A ferry carrying 73 South Korean nationals departs from the port in Vladivostok on March 30, 2022, to head to South Korea's eastern port city of Donghae, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

