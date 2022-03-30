Military reports 2,795 more COVID-19 cases
14:25 March 30, 2022
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 2,795 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 78,250.
The new cases included 1,616 from the Army, 389 from the Air Force, 323 from the Marine Corps, 286 from the Navy and 146 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 18 cases from the ministry, 12 from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 13,477 military personnel are under treatment.
