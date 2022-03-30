Yoon meets Seoul archbishop, participates in food service for homeless
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday met with the archbishop of Seoul and participated in a free meals service for homeless people.
Yoon paid a visit to Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul where he also volunteered in serving food to homeless people to keep his earlier promise with Chung.
Yoon had visited Chung on Feb. 9 and promised to participate in the food service after the election.
"I first thought it would be better to come here after the inauguration, but others told me that I should quickly go since I made a promise," Yoon said. "I will look up my schedule after the inauguration and come here again."
During their tea meeting, Chung said that people are hoping Yoon will show politics of unity to overcome the divide and conflict in society, to which Yoon responded, "Yes, I should."
Chung also said he wishes the incoming government will care for the poor and socially vulnerable people.
Yoon then headed to a soup kitchen near the cathedral and served food.
Yoon is known to have been baptized by the name of Ambrosio and went to a Catholic church during his college days.
The president-elect earlier had public outings to Seoul's Namdaemun Market and wildfire-hit cities in eastern coastal provinces.
