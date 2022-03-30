Go to Contents
KBO's Bears add pitcher's trainer to coaching staff

15:04 March 30, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Doosan Bears announced Wednesday they have added Nestor Moreno, a personal trainer for their ace pitcher Ariel Miranda, to their coaching staff.

The Bears said Moreno played a key role in helping Miranda win the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season MVP award last year as his trainer and will also work with the rest of the team this year as the new training coach.

Moreno has also worked with the New York Yankees' All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, the 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler, and the 2015 World Series MVP and five-time Gold Glove winner, Salvador Perez.

This undated file photo provided by the Doosan Bears on March 30, 2022, shows the team's starting pitcher Ariel Miranda (R) with his personal trainer, Nestor Moreno, after a game during the 2021 season. The Bears have hired Moreno as their new training coach. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In 2021, Miranda was voted the KBO MVP in his first season here after leading the league with a 2.33 ERA and 225 strikeouts, a new league record for a season.

Moreno will have his work cut out to get Miranda ready for this season, as the Cuban left-hander has been sidelined with shoulder discomfort. He only made one preseason start earlier this month and is expected to miss at least the first week of the regular season, which begins Saturday.

The Bears said Moreno had arrived in South Korea on March 22 and joined the club Wednesday after completing his seven-day quarantine.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

