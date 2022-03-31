Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Oh Se-hoon #personal wealth

Seoul mayor's personal wealth worth 5.9 bln won, largest among metropolitan gov't heads

00:00 March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon reported personal assets worth 5.9 billion won (US$4.88 million) as of the end of last year, the largest among the 14 heads of metropolitan governments across the country, a government gazette showed Thursday.

According to the Public Service Ethics Committee gazette on the financial statements of high-ranking officials, Oh's net wealth, including those of his direct family members, rose by 1.02 billion won compared to the previous amount reported in July of last year.

Oh's office cited the reduction of debt incurred while running for the Seoul mayoral by-election race in April of last year as the main reason for the net wealth increase. "The 1.08-billion-won debt borrowed to run the race was repaid after election expenditures were later reimbursed," the office said.

Combined building assets were worth 3.6 billion won, while bank savings reached 2.19 billion won. Stock holdings were reported to be worth 241 million won.

This file photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government shows Mayor Oh Se-hoon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK