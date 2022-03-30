Transition team chief calls for more robust alliance with U.S.
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Transition committee Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo on Wednesday called for a more robust alliance with the United States as he met with U.S. Embassy Charge d'Affaires Christopher Del Corso.
Ahn also said the South Korea-U.S. alliance faces many challenges amid heightened tensions in the region.
"The Moon Jae-in government failed to properly conduct foreign relations because of its weak policy on North Korea," he said during the meeting at his office.
"The fact that we are entering an era of a diplomatic paradigm shift is also a big reason the (incoming) government's diplomatic strategy must be different from the previous government's," he said.
Ahn said he has witnessed the convergence of science and technology, foreign relations, business and security.
"That is why it is time for us to discuss ways to expand the South Korea-U.S. alliance from a military alliance to an economic alliance, a scientific and technological alliance in a mutually beneficial manner," he said.
Ahn went further to note that in the current times global events such as the Ukraine-Russia war impact South Korea's economy.
"At times like these, cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. and within the international community is ever more important," he said.
Del Corso recalled his earlier meeting with Yoon and Ahn, saying he came away with the strong conviction that there is nothing the two countries cannot achieve together for their people.
He added that he believes the two sides will be able to overcome various challenges, such as COVID-19, climate change and threats to the rules-based international order, upon the foundation of their alliance and their global partnership.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)