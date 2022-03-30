Go to Contents
SK hynix appoints former chief product officer as new co-CEO

18:11 March 30, 2022

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., the world's second largest memory chip maker, on Wednesday appointed its chief safety, product and production officer as new co-CEO.

Kwak Noh-jung will replace Lee Seok-hee, who has served the company as co-CEO since 2018, to lead the chipmaker alongside Vice Chairman and CEO Park Jung-ho.

Since he joined the company in 1994 as an engineer, "Kwak has worked in various fields of manufacturing and technology, building a career as a semiconductor expert," the company said in a press release.

"The decision reflects his leadership that harmoniously put together the technology areas of development and manufacturing on top of growing importance of safety-related duties," it said.

Lee will move as executive chairman to Solidigm, a U.S. subsidiary that was established following SK hynix's acquisition of Intel's NAND and SSD business, to lead the company's U.S. operations, according to the company.

The photo provided by SK hynix Inc. shows its new co-CEO Kwak Noh-jung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

