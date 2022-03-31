(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 31)

The three laws were enacted by the DP unilaterally in July 2020. Under the laws, tenants can renew two-year contracts once if they want, unless landlords move into their rented houses. Landlords cannot raise jeonse prices or rents by more than 5 percent when they renew contracts. They are also required to report information on contracts to the government. Jeonse is a rental system specific to Korea. Instead of paying rent regularly, a lump sum is paid to the landlord and returned to the tenant when the contract expires.