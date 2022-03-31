Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting married
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Celebrity actor couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin will get married Thursday with the wedding ceremony to be hidden from the public eye.
The wedding will be held at Grand Walkerhill Seoul in eastern Seoul at 4 p.m. with only their parents, relatives and friends attending.
Actor Jang Dong-gun, a long-time friend of Hyun, is reportedly set to deliver a congratulatory speech, but other details of the nuptials have remained in secret.
The couple announced their decision to tie the knot last month, about two years after they started dating.
Hyun, 39, and Son, 40, became lovers in March 2020 after working together as co-stars of the 2018 film "The Negotiation" and "Crash Landing On You," tvN's 2019-20 global hit rom-com TV series.
Hyun rose to stardom in 2003 via the sitcom "Nonstop 4" and became an Asian heartthrob with his roles in "My Lovely Sam-soon" and "Secret Garden."
Son emerged as the nation's "first love icon" via the films "Lover's Concerto" and "The Classic." Son has since appeared in films that include "A Moment to Remember," "The Art Of Seduction," "My Wife Got Married" and "The Last Princess," as well as TV romance dramas, such as "Alone in Love" and "Something in the Rain."
