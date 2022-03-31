(LEAD) Yoon visits KITA, vows to support young traders
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday visited the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and promised support for young traders.
Yoon met with some 200 college students and young exporters who took KITA's Global Trade Experts Incubating Program (GTEP) and encouraged their efforts.
It marked Yoon's first visit to a business organization since his election.
"I will do my best to make a government that provides the youth with sufficient and unlimited opportunities, and make efforts to contribute to the growth of businesses and the economy," Yoon said during the event.
He also wrote a message in the guestbook that read, "With traders, I will make a dynamic economy."
During the event, KITA presented Yoon a book of trade policy suggestions that collected opinions of 22 CEOs of the industry. The students of the GTEP also delivered their wishes for the incoming government.
Yoon's visit was reportedly requested by KITA Chairman Koo Ja-yeol during the president-elect's meeting with chiefs of five major business organizations last week.
