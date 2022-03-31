Go to Contents
Yoon's spokesperson draws line at trilateral military exercise with U.S., Japan

11:16 March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's spokesperson said Thursday the incoming administration will likely seek stronger security cooperation with the United States and Japan but drew the line at trilateral military exercises.

Kim Eun-hye's remark came after the Hankyoreh newspaper reported the same day the U.S. and Japanese governments recently made repeated proposals to hold trilateral military exercises in waters around the Korean Peninsula but were rejected by Seoul.

"South Korea-U.S.-Japan combined military exercises are entirely different from South Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation," she said during a press briefing.

"I believe the new government will consider ways to practically and effectively realize security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan."

Kim Eun-hye, the spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, gives a press briefing at the transition team's office in Seoul on March 31, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

