Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning amid Ukraine crisis
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Thursday morning, as investors monitor the geopolitical uncertainties in Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had increased 15.27 points, or 0.56 percent, to trade at 2,762.01 points of 11:20 a.m.
After a choppy start, stocks gathered ground amid reports that Russia offered a cease-fire in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to let civilians evacuate.
Top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.14 percent, and battery giant LG Energy Solution grew 0.45 percent.
Financial heavyweight KB Financial Group increased 2.17 percent, and internet bank Kakao Bank jumped 3.18 percent.
Mobile messenger operator Kakao climbed 0.47 percent, while leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,209.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
