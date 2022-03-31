Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Korea Shipbuilding bags 589.5 bln-won order for 4 container ships

12:08 March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has won a 589.5 billion-won (US$487 million) order to build four container carriers.

Under the deal with a Liberian shipper, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will build those vessels and deliver them by the second half of 2024.

KSOE did not disclose the size of those container vessels.

KSOE has bagged orders to construct 68 ships worth $7 billion so far this year, or 40 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

This photo shows a 11,700 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carrier built by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK