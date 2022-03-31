Punishment of tattooing by non-medical professionals legal: Constitutional Court
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that it is not against the highest law to punish non-medical workers practicing tattooing.
In a 5-4 decision, the court dismissed a constitutional petition by a group of tattooists against the Medical Service Act that outlaws tattooing by people with no medical license.
Under the law, violators can face up to two years in prison or 10 million won (US$8,300) in fines.
The court said tattooing involves risks of health-related side effects from the use of needles and dyestuff, and the current law provided safeguards to ensure the safety of recipients. It also said the decision on whether to introduce a new license program for medically unlicensed tattooists was up to the legislature.
Currently, several bills on qualifying tattooists without medical licenses remain pending at the National Assembly's health committee, mostly proposed on the grounds that tattoos are generally sought for artistic or cosmetic purposes, not medical ones.
