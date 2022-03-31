Go to Contents
KDB's 2021 dividend payout hits fresh high

16:37 March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Thursday it decided to pay out a record amount of dividends on the back of sound earnings.

The KDB said it will pay 833.1 billion won (US$687.4 million) to its shareholders for 2021, far larger than the 209.6 billion won in dividend payout for 2020.

The payout jump came as the KDB's consolidated annual net profit hit a record high of 2.5 trillion won in 2021. The bank attributed the strong performance to the increased asset value and dividend income.

