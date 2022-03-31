S. Korea to sell 14.5 tln won worth of state bonds in April
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14.5 trillion won (US$12 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 1 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.4 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years and 2.6 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 4.3 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 600 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.
South Korea issued 18.3 trillion won in state bonds in March.
Last year, the government floated a record 180.5 trillion won in Treasury bonds, up 6 trillion won from a year earlier. The debt sale was mainly aimed at financing fiscal spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
