Forex authorities unloaded US$6.89 bln in Q4 to ease market volatility
17:11 March 31, 2022
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign exchange authorities unloaded a net $6.89 billion in the fourth quarter of last year to ease volatility in the forex market, the central bank said Thursday.
The intervention through dollar selling came as the local currency lost marked ground to the greenback amid expectations of the U.S.' tapering of stimulus and concerns over China's economy, according to a BOK official.
The BOK and the finance ministry have disclosed quarterly figures on net selling or buying of dollars in the forex market since the third quarter of 2019.
