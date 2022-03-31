Go to Contents
Chorokbaem Company to raise 25 bln won via stock sale

17:54 March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Chorokbaem Company Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 25 billion won (US$20.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 22.14 million preferred shares at a price of 1,129 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
