Nexturnbioscience to raise 14 bln won via stock sale
18:45 March 31, 2022
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Nexturnbioscience Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 14 billion won (US$11.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.65 million common shares at a price of 3,830 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
