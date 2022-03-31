Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NEXTURNBIOSCIENCE Co., LTD

Nexturnbioscience to raise 14 bln won via stock sale

18:45 March 31, 2022

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Nexturnbioscience Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 14 billion won (US$11.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.65 million common shares at a price of 3,830 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK