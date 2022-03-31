S. Korea in Pot 3 for FIFA World Cup draw after staying at No. 29 in rankings

South Korea stayed at No. 29 in the FIFA rankings. As of Thursday, 28 teams have qualified for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar, with the host country automatically in the competition. The draw is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Doha, or 1 a.m. Saturday in Seoul time. The remaining three spots will be filled with winners of the European playoffs and the intercontinental playoffs in June.

