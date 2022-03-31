Yoon's U.S. delegation expected to depart on Sunday: sources
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's delegation to the United States is expected to depart for Washington over the weekend to meet U.S. government officials and politicians, informed sources said Thursday.
The seven-member delegation, led by Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party, plans to leave on Sunday given the U.S. Congress breaks for recess on April 11, according to the transition team's officials.
Park told reporters the team has been arranging meetings with senior U.S. officials and politicians to discuss the bilateral alliance and deliver Yoon's messages to the Joe Biden administration.
Park is a four-term lawmaker who is known for his expertise on diplomatic affairs, having served as chairperson of the National Assembly's committee on foreign affairs and unification, and head of the Korea-America Association.
