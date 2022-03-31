Assembly pushing for Zelenskyy's parliamentary speech on April 11
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly has proposed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy make a virtual speech before parliament on April 11, a ruling party lawmaker said Thursday.
Rep. Lee Kwang-jae of the Democratic Party, chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, wrote on Facebook that the panel has sent the proposal to the Ukrainian government and is waiting for confirmation.
Zelenskyy has delivered virtual addresses to legislatures of the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan to rally international support for his nation's fight against Russia's invasion.
"We will work together with the international community to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," Lee wrote, adding the government has been mulling measures to ensure the safety of some 12,000 ethnic Koreans in the European country.
South Korea has joined international sanctions against Russia and provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid, medical items and non-lethal military supplies.
On Wednesday, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol spoke with Zelenskyy by phone to show South Korea's support for Ukrainian people and proposed to meet at an early date after his country's war with Russia ends.
President Moon Jae-in also held telephone talks with Zelenskyy on March 3.
