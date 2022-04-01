Korean-language dailies

-- 'Yoon Suk-yeolnomics' that started with property tax reduction (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Suspension of heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr to pave the way for owners of multiple homes to sell them (Kookmin Daily)

-- Transition committee says it will 'exempt owners of multiple homes from heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Transition committee, Cheong Wa Dae clash again over personnel appointment issue for DSME (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Transition committee plans to temporarily 'exempt owners of multiple homes from heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr' (Segye Times)

-- Transition committee calls DSME CEO appointment 'shameless' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 3 days after Cheong Wa Dae dinner, verbal exchange between new, old power gets sharper (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- '1 yr of fever and pain,' life caught in COVID-19 aftereffect (Hankyoreh)

-- Justice ministry in step with incoming Yoon gov't over 'tenant protection law overhaul' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Transition committee seeks to exempt owners of multiple homes from heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Industry ministry's trade function to go to foreign ministry (Korea Economic Daily)

