Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:00 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Yoon Suk-yeolnomics' that started with property tax reduction (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Suspension of heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr to pave the way for owners of multiple homes to sell them (Kookmin Daily)
-- Transition committee says it will 'exempt owners of multiple homes from heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Transition committee, Cheong Wa Dae clash again over personnel appointment issue for DSME (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Transition committee plans to temporarily 'exempt owners of multiple homes from heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr' (Segye Times)
-- Transition committee calls DSME CEO appointment 'shameless' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 3 days after Cheong Wa Dae dinner, verbal exchange between new, old power gets sharper (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- '1 yr of fever and pain,' life caught in COVID-19 aftereffect (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice ministry in step with incoming Yoon gov't over 'tenant protection law overhaul' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Transition committee seeks to exempt owners of multiple homes from heavier real estate transfer taxes for 1 yr (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Industry ministry's trade function to go to foreign ministry (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon, Yoon clash again over choice of CEO for DSME (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- As it happened: South Korea's deadly omicron experiment (Korea Herald)
-- Talent drain takes luster off of Seoul mayoral race (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK