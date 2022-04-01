(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 1)

The prosecution should leave no stone unturned to lay bare the truth behind the energy ministry's power abuse scandal. It also needs to expand its investigation as other ministries, including the prime minister's office and the finance and education ministries, are facing similar "blacklist" allegations. In addition, it should make efforts to avoid criticism that it has resumed the investigation ― belatedly ― just before the end of the Moon administration in order to curry favor with the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol administration. We hope that the next government will prevent the recurrence of this abuse of power.

