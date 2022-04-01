(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 1)

With less than 40 days left before Moon's step-down, the government is bent on appointing people with close ties with it for major posts at public institutions. Fifteen parachute appointments have already been made so far this year. A former administrator at the Blue House was named as a standing auditor at the Korea Gas Safety Corporation (KGS) under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on March 10, a day after the ruling Democratic Party's (DP) defeat in the presidential election. A former senior presidential secretary for civil society became the board chair of the Korea Foundation of Nuclear Safety (KFNS), and a former deputy of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was seated as head of the Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) without any knowledge about the field.