Today in Korean History

14:00 April 01, 2022

April 2

1979 -- Local radio station KBS FM begins broadcasting in stereo.

1984 -- The Agency for National Security Planning, South Korea's intelligence agency, announces that movie star couple Shin Sang-ok and Choi Eun-hee were abducted by North Korea. The couple later escaped during a visit to Vienna in 1986.

2001 -- Former Minister of Information and Communication Lee Suk-chae is arrested on charges of abuse of power in the selection of a personal communication service operator.

2002 -- Yangyang International Airport opens.

2003 -- The National Assembly passes a controversial bill on sending non-combat forces to support the U.S.-led military campaign in Iraq.

2007 -- South Korea and the United States reach a free trade agreement, following nearly 10 months of negotiations.

2009 -- South Korea and the European Union (EU) fail to finalize their free trade deal, due to differences on sticky issues, such as a duty drawback scheme and rules of origin. The two sides had a tentative accord in place.

2013 -- The main structure of the 1,200-year-old Buddhist Seokga Pagoda at Bulguk Temple is disassembled for repairs. This was the first exposure of the compartment since its last repair in 1966.
